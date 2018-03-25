DHARMAPURI: An average of 1,250 people suffer from Tuberculosis every year in Dharmapuri district. Though both transmission and fatality rates have come down, 30 people have died in the last six months, said Asha Frederick, Deputy Director of Health Department (Tuberculosis), during an awareness programme held at Government Medical College here.

“At present, 624 people are being treated for the disease in the district,” said Asha Frederick.World Tuberculosis Day, observed on March 24, was established to create a world without Tuberculosis. Marking this day, the district administration held its Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme to emphasise the need to create a Tuberculosis-free Dharmapuri.

Speaking to Express, Asha Frederick said major problems faced by officials in identifying the disease are social stigma and self medication. Social stigma because those affected with the disease are segregated against or live in seclusion till date, so most people live with the disease and approach officials only in the final stages of the disease.

“Through six months of treatment, it can be completely cured. People have to rise above the social stigma and fight against the disease as early identification of the disease can lead to its complete cure,” she said.

Self medication is never advised. A diagnosis by a medical practitioner is a must and people should never assume it to be just a cold and cough. Prolonged self-medication would cause more harm. Another major problem was discontinuing the course of medication, the deputy director said.