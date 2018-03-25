VILLUPURAM: After inspection, officials closed an old-age home near Vanur (Kancheepuram), which was linked with one in Paleswaram, as it functioned without any permission. Complaints were raised against the hospice in Paleswaram that bodies of those who died there were not buried or burned, and that their bones were being smuggled.

Officials eventually closed and sealed it after inquiry, the residents were shifted to other homes. Subsequently, Villupuram collector asked officials to inspect homes in the district. Officials found that the home was started last year and thirty persons aged 60-75, including sixteen women, stayed there. Further inquiry revealed that the home functioned as the branch for the one in Paleswaram. As no proper permissions were taken for the Vanur hospice, officials closed the home.