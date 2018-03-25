CHENNAI:Just as the entire Tamil Nadu is awaiting news on formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) to ensure release of water from Karnataka, the Union Ministry of Water Resources’s move to consider forming a monitoring mechanism to oversee release of water to States in Cauvery basin, has evoked sharp reactions from political parties here.

S Ranganathan, general secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association told Express that there was no harm in calling the ‘scheme’ or ‘mechanism’ as directed by Supreme Court for implementing the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

“What is required is that it should have all the powers necessary to ensure release of water to Tamil Nadu. If the suggestion of Union water resources ministry goes against the SC verdict and the final award of the tribunal, then the Tamil Nadu government should move a contempt of court petition before SC,” he said.

Vaigaichelvan, spokesperson, AIADMK, told Express “Because of the ensuing Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Central government is adopting a new strategy in the form of a monitoring agency to oversee the release of Cauvery water. Whether the authority now suggested by the Union water resources ministry will give effect to the SC order is the question. The Central government should clarify this to the people.”

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam says “While the CMB will have powers to regulate the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka dams, the monitoring agency to oversee the release of water will not have those powers. For instance, in a particular year, if the stipulated quantity of water could not be released to Tamil Nadu, this authority can close the file simply saying that just because of drought water could not be released. But if CMB is in place, it has the powers to ensure the release of water because if the CMB fails to do that, it is directly answerable to the SC.”

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said “The monitoring agency being considered by the Union water resources ministry is not acceptable. In accordance with the February 16 verdict of the SC, the CMB should be formed. If the Union government fails to do so, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu should take a tough stand against the Centre.”

PMK founder S Ramadoss said “The only solution for the century-old Cauvery issue is formation of CMB. The Centre should eschew from attempting to form a dummy authority. Instead, it should form the CMB immediately.”In a statement here, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said “It is an open betrayal of people of Tamil Nadu by the Central government. The State government should immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action on Cauvery issue.”

‘Will file case against PM’

If the government failed to form Cauvery Management Board within March 29, a case would be filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating court order, said president of National South Indian River Inter-linking Farmers Association P Ayyakannu at Dindigul on Friday