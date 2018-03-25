CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched a scheme to give Rs 500 as ‘nutritional assistance’ to patients suffering from tuberculosis, provision of Tablets to 1,412 Senior Treatment Supervisors and Senior TB lab Supervisors and 35 Nakshatra Centres which function as nodal centres to facilitate TB diagnosis, treatment and other care services for symptomatic cases and patients. These centres have been established by Greater Chennai Corporation in association with Resource Group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (Reach) and National Institute for Research in TB.

The Chief Minister launched these schemes and inaugurated the Nakshatra centres to mark the World Tuberculosis Day on Saturday. He also flagged off two vehicles fitted with sophisticated equipment- Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT) to diagnose tuberculosis. The Tablet given to supervisors are useful in recording information about TB patients, treatment and medicines being given to them, etc., so that the process made in their health condition can be monitored easily.