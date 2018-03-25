PUDUCHERRY: After losing the case in Madras High Court, Parliamentary secretary to UT chief minister, K Lakshminarayanan has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the order of the High Court upholding the nomination of the three BJP members to Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

The High Court had also recommended an amendment of the Union Territories Act for laying down a clear and unambiguous procedure for the nomination of MLAs to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

In this context, the appeal is based on the ‘contradictions’ in the conclusion and recommendation made in the order of the High Court.