CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is unlikely to meet the March 31 deadline of Centre to implement Online Building Permission System in all Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities to enhance Ease of Doing Business in India.This comes in the wake of recent review of implementation of Online Building Permission System by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Amrut cities of 21 states recently to ensure they meet the March 31 deadline.

Official sources told Express that software for implementing online building permission system for multi-storied building will be ready by May 16 and it will go live by June 1, 2018.Similarly, the software for special building, industries and institution building will be ready by April 30 and will be put into operation on May 16 this year. The software for issue of completion certificate will be ready by May 31 and it will be put into use on June 16.

It is learnt there is also a plan to develop an inspection App which will be used by the inspecting officer at site to enter the inspection data input.Sources told Express that during a meeting held on March 7, 2018, it was decided that site inspection App will be developed enabling the inspecting officer to upload the inspection data at the site itself. Later, a higher level inspection will be carried out without affecting the scrutiny process.

Similarly, the State government is also working out the hardware requirement keeping in view the high capacity data base to handle servers, required bandwidth and networking facility. It is also learnt that the workflow for issuing completion certificate will have to cover a two level inspection procedure --- Plinth and Completion levels and the system will be developed accordingly.