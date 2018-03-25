CHENNAI:Two former Vice-chancellors of Anna University and Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University are under Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption’s (DVAC) scanner after raids on several premises across the State.

DVAC has registered cases against Vanangamudi, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University and M Rajaram, former Vice-chancellor of Anna University.Rajaram has been booked along with six others for allegation of corruption in recruitment of teaching faculties of Anna University during his tenure from May 2013 to May 2016.

DVAC said searches were conducted on seven premises in Chennai and Theni, and 65 documents relating to property worth H20 crore were seized.A case has been registered against Vanangamudi and five others after a preliminary enquiry revealed that he had allegedly violated norms in admission under the 15 per cent NRI quota.