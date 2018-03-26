CHENNAI: Political parties in Tamil Nadu are stepping up pressure on the Centre with time fast running out for meeting the Supreme Court’s deadline to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

Principal Opposition DMK on Sunday adopted a special resolution at its regional meet in Erode urging the Centre to implement the Supreme Court verdict and also issuing a warning that the party would organise massive protests in this regard.

The resolution, moved by DMK working president M K Stalin, assumes significance as the Centre is said to be toying with the idea of constituting a body without much power instead of the CMB. Accusing the Centre of attempting to create a toothless body, the Cauvery Supervisory Authority, and not the CMB, the resolution urged the State to show courage in rejecting the supervisory authority.

“If the AIADMK, which has been remaining lax on the core issues of the State, compromises on this vital issue, we will be forced to organise vehement protests by involving the general public and farmers,” the resolution warned.

RK Nagar MLA and leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) T T V Dhinakaran expressed concern over the Centre’s move to dilute the judgment of Supreme Court and the final award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. “If the Centre attempts to form a supervisory authority instead of the CMB, it will be detrimental to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Presiding over a fast in Thanjavur on Sunday, he voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in the State due to water shortage. “The situation seems to be alarming,” he said.A group of farmers, led by president of the Coordination Committee of All Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations P R Pandian, is expected to launch a protest in New Delhi on Monday, pressing for the formation of the CMB and CWRC.

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said nothing other than the CMB was acceptable to Tamil Nadu. Talking to reporters during an event here, he said the judgment was to form only the CMB.

Worried farmers send SOS

The Supreme Court reduced Tamil Nadu’s share in Cauvery citing abundant availability of groundwater. But data released by Public Works Department (Water Resources) indicates that barring a few districts, groundwater has depleted across the Cauvery delta in the first three months of 2018.

In Nagapattinam, the level stands at 5.25 metres, down from 3.73 metres in March 2017. Groundwater in Nagapattinam has plunged by over 2 metres. This is despite the district recording heavy rain during the North Wast monsoon in November and December last year.

Levels in Tiruchy improved by 2.53m compared to March 2017. In Tiruvarur, the level improved by 1.8 metres. In Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, there is only marginal improvement of 0.63 metres and 0.54 metres.

With hot days ahead, worried farmers appealed to the State to urge the Centre to set up the CMB and assure the Tribunal’s award of 192 TMC is allotted.

Kamalram, block secretary, Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organising Committee, Thalainayar, said, “As the groundwater table is below five metres this month, during the agriculture season from August to December, it could go further down to eight to nine metres. Even if we are to manage with groundwater, the water would be saline here in Vennar subdivision.