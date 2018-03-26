SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the State was able to garner several infrastructure projects due to cordial ties it maintained with the BJP-led government in the Centre. After inauguating the Salem-Chennai TruJet flight, the CM said that the Centre’s objective of global air connectivity was being responded with fast track land acquisition for expansion of major airports.

For the Chennai Airport expansion, out of the 229.17 acre of land planned to be taken over, 129.80 acre had already been handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). While a notification had been published for acquisition of 99.37 acre, 35.97 acre of Defence lands had been transferred to the AAI. Price fixing exercise was on. For expansion of the Madurai Airport, of the 615.92 acre to be acquired, prize fixing had been finalised for 446.43 patta lands.

A GO had been issued for settlement of Rs 166,69,39,754.For the Coimbatore Airport, of the 627.89 acres to be acquired, price re-evaluation committee had been formed for settlement of 461.90 acre. Steps were being taken to speedily transfer 134.32 acre of defence lands to AAI. Similarly, steps were afoot for expansion of Tiruchy and Thoothukudi Airports also, he explained.

CM greeting a girl during a public

reception in Salem on Sunday | Express

Apart from air connectivity, the Centre had been generous in sanctioning several road projects. The very first Green Corridor between Salem and Chennai, which will reduce driving time from six to three hours, was under consideration by the Centre at an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore. With the State posed for a big leap in infrastructure growth, several industrialists were in talks with the State for setting up businesses, said the Chief Minister. Stating that shipping development was vital for export promotion, he said, the need for expanding the Thoothukudi harbour was stressed by the late CM J Jayalalithaa.

Pon Radhakrishnan and PM Modi too were keen on a mega port project in Thoothukudi. The State will support the initiative, he said, adding the Defence Corridor in Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem and Chennai will boost employment.

Growth will follow connectivity: Suresh Prabu

Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabu, who delivered a special address via video conference, said that growth will follow connectivity. “Tamil Nadu was currently in an unprecedented phase of infrastructure development, which included air, road, rail and port connectivity. Salem’s dream of air connectivity has become a reality because of the Prime Minister’s visionary UDAN Scheme. The collaborative efforts of the Centre and the State made the dream possible,” he said. Minister Pon Radhakrishnan noted that Tamil Nadu’s share in Central funding was Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the past six months for road projects. “The State government’s proposal for commencing shipping transport service from Kanniyakumari was being considered,” added the minister

Full booking

True Jet’s Commercial Head Senthil Raja said that flights for the next few days had been booked completely and 1,200 bookings were made for next three months. As against the recommended subsidised fare of Rs 1,810 (for 36 seats), the company was offering it at Rs 1,499 for 3 months, he added

Green corridor

The first Green Corridor between Salem and Chennai, which will reduce driving time from six to three hours, is under consideration by the Centre at an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, says Palaniswami