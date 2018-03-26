CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko and AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar engaged in a war of words on Sunday over the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s move to construct houses at Moolakothalam burial ground premises.

Tension prevailed near the MDMK office Thayagam at Egmore for a while, as a group of Moolakothalam residents thronged the place to stage protests to condemn Vaiko for opposing construction on a part of the burial ground.

Sources said a scuffle broke out between MDMK cadre and protesters. Police, deployed in large numbers, intervened to restore peace and order. However, the people who were attacked by the MDMK cadre were stated to be belonging to the same party as mistaken identity had led to the assault, the sources added.

Later, talking to reporters, Vaiko blamed Jayakumar for instigating people against him and said he would never be cowed down. “An AIADMK minister is behind it. He is instigating the people against me,” he said, without naming Jayakumar.

“People might come in large numbers and might assault me, but I would not care,” he added. “Moolakothalam burial ground is connected with the sentiments of the soil of Tamil Nadu and none would be allowed to take away an inch of the land,” Vaiko said.

Responding to Vaiko’s charges, Jayakumar said he was backing the Adi Dravida people only to get them housing facility. “Of course, I am behind it. I am behind the Adi Dravidars because I want to get them decent housing facility,” he told reporters.Jayakumar said the MDMK leader should understand the realities behind the decision to construct housing units for the Adi Dravidars.