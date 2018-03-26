PUDUCHERRY: The UT politics could head to a political storm as Assembly Speaker V Vaithilingam on Sunday said his order refusing entry to the three BJP persons nominated as MLAs by the Centre remained unchanged despite a High Court order that upheld the nomination.

On Sunday evening, Assembly Secretary Vincent Rayar, on orders of the Speaker, sent letters to the three nominated MLAs – V Saminathan, BJP’s local unit president, K G Shankar, party treasurer, and S Selvaganapathy, an educationist and RSS-BJP sympathiser.

In the letter, the Speaker stated Madras HC didn’t give him an opportunity to explain his side regarding his order. He regretted that he was neither heard nor made a party in the writ petitions. There was infirmity and lack of Constitutional clarity in the verdict, he noted.

“I am carefully scrutinising the order of the Hon’ble High Court with legal experts and will give my decision shortly. Until then there will be no change in my decision dated November 12, 2017, in this matter,” the speaker said.

The Madras High Court in its verdict on Thursday upheld the nomination of the aforementioned persons and set aside the order issued by the Speaker. It also said that the lieutenant governor had more power in Puducherry, which is a Union Territory.

Reportedly, the nominated MLAs have sent a letter to the Home Ministry seeking protection while entering the Assembly on Monday. They have also planned to seek the L-G’s intervention in case the speaker refused permission.

BJP unit president and one of the three nominated MLAs V Saminathan told Express that all three of them have refused to receive the letter from the Assembly secretary. As per court order, they would attend the session. He said the Speaker was violating law by not following the court order and that they would file a contempt of court petition against him if he tried to stop them.