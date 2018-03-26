CHENNAI: The State Health Department has slightly reduced the number of government hospitals and health centres whose doctors would be eligible for incentive marks in PG medical admissions. A fresh order issued by the department on Friday said the earlier order had mistakenly included a few municipal areas in its annexures.

On March 19, the department issued a government order (no 75), which said that doctors serving only in government hospitals located in certain districts and a few identified areas would be eligible for incentive marks in PG admissions. While this mostly contained rural and hilly areas, exemptions were also given to those serving in “difficult” wards like trauma ward and emergency care ward even in hospitals located in cities.

On Friday, the health department issued a fresh order (GO no 96) in which it has revised the list of areas under various categories that are eligible for incentive marks.“It was noticed that some mistakes have crept in inadvertently, as the list of places coming under the municipal area was also incorporated in the said list (in the March 19 order),” the GO issued on Friday said.

The revised government order and the detailed annexures could be accessed at http://www.tnhealth.org/online_notification/notification/N18031233.pdf (The link is available in the home page of the health department www.tnhealth.org)