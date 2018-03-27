Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami promises to take next step after March 29 if the Central government does not constitute the Cauvery Management Board; takes a dig at DMK working president M K Stalin for statements about plans to topple the State government

COIMBATORE: Criticising DMK for not securing the welfare of Tamils in the Cauvery water sharing issue, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK took steps on the issue and even now issued a deadline to the Central Government to form the Cauvery Management Board soon or that State Government would be forced to take necessary steps after March 29.

“Whatever plan is executed by the DMK working president MK Stalin against the government, he cannot topple it,” said the Chief Minister while speaking at a mass wedding ceremony at Thondamuthur on Monday morning. He countered the statement of MK Stalin and said that “even if a crowbar is used, no one can uproot the government”. Stalin, during his speech at DMK’s regional level conference held at Erode, had said that he would topple the government within a second.

“Stalin’s dream of capturing the power is an illusion. Despite DMK party’s efforts to create commotion and to prevent the smooth functioning of the State assembly, the ruling government is carrying out its activities in a brisk manner. The AIADMK is backed with 1.5 crore soldiers and they are our strength. DMK was in power both in the State and Central and it had joined hands with both the Congress and BJP parties. However, the Party has failed to take even a single step for the welfare of the Tamils in the Cauvery water sharing issue. When former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha was in power, she had taken serious of efforts for the publication of the final order of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in the Gazette,” said Palaniswami. “If the Central government does not form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the Supreme Court’s Direction, the State government will move its next step after March 29 as welfare of Tamils is the main agenda of the AIADMK,” he added.

Proving its secular credentials, the Chief Minister said that the State was conducting the wedding ceremony of young couples from Hindu, Christian and Muslim community on one stage. As a part of the Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s 70th birthday, the AIADMK urban district had organised a wedding ceremony for 86 couples at Thondamuthur on Monday.

“The AIADMK is on a right path guided by former MGR and Amma. It conducts marriages for poor and provides 70 bridal gifts such as gold, silk shirt and dhoti for the bridegroom and silk saree for the bride etc. The scheme was implemented by Amma after coming across many people, who did not marry because of their poor economic status. No other state in the country implements mass wedding ceremony,” he said.

