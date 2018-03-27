CHENNAI:Train travel time in the Chennai-Jolarpettai, Chennai-Renigunta and Chennai-Vijayawada sections will soon come down by 10 to 15 minutes, with the Railway Board fixing a deadline for the Southern Railway to come out with an action plan to increase speeds to 130 kmph.

In a recent communication, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani directed the zonal railways to increase the speed of trains in sections of golden quadrilateral and routes in a phased manner. He also directed the SR to submit an action plan to increase the speed in A and B grade sections up to 130 kmph by April 13.

While Chennai-New Delhi track has been classified as A grade track, the Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Tiruchy sections are categorised under B grade sections. The direction came as part of the railways’ proposal to increase the speed of the trains in the golden quadrilateral section and diagonal routes, connecting Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkotta. The Chennai-Mumbai, Chennai-New Delhi, Chenani-Kolkota, and Chennai-Howrah routes have been covered under this project.

Besides, to reduce the official travel time, the Southern Railway has been directed to conduct reviews to check whether on any section trains are running at the speed higher than the maximum permissible speed (MPS. In such cases, maximum speed of trains could be increased immediately.

Though the Railways restricted the maximum permitted speed (MPS) in Chennai-Jolarpettai-Salem section upto 110 kmph, trains were already operated at the speed of up to 135 kmph by loco pilots to make up for train delays. Particularly, in the Salem-Jolarpettai, Jolarpettai-Ambur and Gudiyatham-Katpadi sections, trains are operated at the speed ranging from 130 to 135 kmph.

Besides, a few years ago, the Southern Railway conducted a speed trail for 130 kmph between Chennai and Jolarpettai with WAP 7 locomotive. However, the sectional speed was not increased citing track congestion between Chennai and Arakkonam.

Officials said the 199-km Chennai Central-Jolarpettai electrified double line is the busiest section in the Southern Railway and the existing track is strong enough for speeds of upto 150 kmph.

In the last few years, Southern Railway has completed track strengthening works upto Jolarpettai. The works involve replacement of worn-out rails, filling the concretes sleepers with ballasts, removing the dust and soil in the tracks by screening the ballasts and straightening the track bend, wherever possible.

