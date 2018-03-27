NAMAKKAL:“Ever since I formed the State government, the Opposition leader MK Stalin has been saying that, if he thinks, he will topple the government. It is impossible. Most people have supported this government,” said CM Edapaddi K Palaniwsami.

He was addressing the public after unveiling an overbridge built at a cost of Rs 44.15 crore at Pallipalayam SPP colony of Namakkal and after opening a new police station in Veppadai on Monday. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a low bridge in Cauvery RS to be built at the cost of Rs 22.15 crore and distributed welfare scheme to 700 beneficiaries.

“On Sunday, DMK conducted their zonal conference at Perundurai in Erode, where MK Stalin said that he would topple the government. I challenge him, if he can, let him do it,” the CM said. He said that when DMK was in power, Namakkal moved as usual. But, after AIADMK formed the Government, it initiated many projects. For instance, Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam were now the hub of powerloom and handloom sectors and where over one lakh weavers benefited. Their government gave them free power connections.

“In addition, since 2011, we have opened several overbridges and increased infrastructure. In comparison to other districts, Namakkal is the best where all roads have been widened. For the welfare of farmers, the water from Mettur was discharged through the two East and West canals and it reached the tail end of Pallipalayam and its surroundings. On these two canals, the government has planned to lay concrete with an outlay of Rs 48 crore. The tender will be floated within 15 days for this project,” he said.

Govt is progressing well: Minister Velumani

“The State government led by Edappadi K Palaniswmi has been progressing well by effectively implementing Amma’s schemes,” said Minister SP Velumani, during the mass wedding ceremony at Thondamuthur on Monday. “Despite DMK leader MK Stalin and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran are trying various ways to capture power, they will not succeed. Similarly, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also will not be able to achieve it. Chief Minister Palaniswami was a farmer and came to post. Similarly, O Panneerselvam also came to power by working for the party without any political background.