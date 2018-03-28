SALEM: As time nears for the Supreme Court’s six-week deadline to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the announcement of State elections in Karnataka just behind us, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed hope that the Centre will do the needful.

Replying to the mediapersons on Tuesday in his home constituency, the Chief Minister said, “There is still time for the six-week deadline given by the Supreme Court to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Regulatory Committee. Surely the Centre will constitute the two bodies. In the case for Cauvery Tribunal’s recommendations, Tamil Nadu had strongly put forth its views in the Supreme Court.”

When asked whether the AIADMK MPs will see the Prime Minister regarding this, the Chief Minister said that such a stand was redundant now. “We wrote to the Prime Minister but we did not get a chance to meet him. Yet, since it is the Supreme Court’s judgment, the Centre is duty-bound to implement its order. Our MPs continue to keep up the pressure over the issue and have been paralysing the parliamentary proceedings right from the beginning of the session. We will continue to insist that the Central government constitute the board and the regulatory committee” he explained.

To a question on the State government’s reaction to the 48 days of protests against Sterlite Industries in Thoothukudi, he said that the company had been operating for many years. “The plan for expansion is being opposed by the people. The issue has been taken to the Court and only on studying the legal ramifications thoroughly can the State government take a decision. The people’s views, however, will be reviewed in the proper perspective,” he said.

On Neutrino plant installation too the Chief Minister made a similar reply, stating that it was a project planned for long and not something new. “Some people want to give a twist to the issue, creating an impression that it was the State government’s fault that the project was coming up. The motive behind such a campaign was to put the government at fault, when they could find none. It will not be okay with the government, when it comes to anything that affects the people’s welfare,” said the CM.