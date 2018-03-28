CHENNAI: The Directorate of Town and Country Planning is seeking consultants to prepare consultancy services for GIS-based master plan formulation of 10 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) cities under three packages.

Official sources told Express that under the first package, Dindigul, Karaikudi and Rajapalayam have been included. Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ambur and Salem figure in the second. The third package includes Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Kumbakonnam.An important reform under Amrut is preparation of master plan using GIS technique. The Union government has identified 33 towns in Tamil Nadu for implementation of Amrut scheme. Of the 33 towns, eight are within the jurisdiction of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and 25 are in DTCP areas.

Use of geospatial technologies is expected to help these towns in effective land use management and utilisation, spatial growth management, enabling project planning and urban management. These GIS-based Master Plans will help in different types of urban planning exercises which include preparation of development, utility and infrastructure plans.Sources said the DTCP has already proposed to prepare the master plan for the entire DTCP in three phases. Under Phase I, the master plans of seven towns have been prepared. These include Coimbatore (including Kurichi), Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirupur, Erode and Hosur.

Besides, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is the nodal agency for Amrut scheme, has taken up 16 towns at an extent of 6,232 sqkm. Work has already been awarded to three consultants for 10 towns. These include Vellore, Tiruvanamalai, Ambur, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Rajapalayam.

It is learnt that the existing geo-spatial databases of towns and cities available with State governments will be updated and integrated with State-wide GIS platform which will provide single-window services to citizens to increase efficiency and productivity.

Factfile

1. Centre identified 33 towns in Tamil Nadu for implementation of Amrut scheme

2. Of the 33 towns, eight are within jurisdiction of CMDA and 25 in DTCP area

3.TUFIDCO, nodal agency for Amrut Scheme of Tamil Nadu, has taken up 16 towns for implementation of GIS-based master plan

4.Under Amrut, the deadline to prepare GIS-based master plan for Amrut cities is before 2019-2020