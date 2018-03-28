CHENNAI: Expressing its shock and dismay over the death of 12 inmates of the St Joseph Hospice in Paleswaram in Kancheepuram district, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Kancheepuram police to send back the remaining 282 inmates to the Hospice by today itself (Tuesday, March 27).

The Bench of Justices CT Selvam and N Sathishkumar gave the directive when the habeas corpus petition from Hospice MD V Thomas came up.The petition prayed for a direction to the police to produce all 294 inmates, who were forcibly taken away from the home by the police officials, in the court and set them at liberty.

The Bench also wondered why the inmates had been forcibly taken away when the Hospice was in fact doing good social work. What is the need for the authorities to interfere in the same, the Bench orally asked. It directed the District Social Welfare Officer in Kancheepuram to appear before the court on Wednesday (March 28) and explain the cause for the death of the 12 inmates. The officer shall also explain how the inmates were taken away without the permission of the Collector.

Expressing serious concern, Justice Selvam orally observed, “Even in our own house we may hesitate to serve the old age people, whereas the hospice was doing so with the good intention of serving them. What was the need to interfere,” he asked.According to the petitioner, the institution established in 2011 was providing protection to the destitutes. Due to the mala fide intention of some vested interests, the police raided the hospice and took away the inmates.