SALEM: In a never before seen gesture, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stopped by at a roadside tea shop in a remote hamlet in his home constituency to take a break from his day’s schedule. He treated himself and his colleagues to steaming cups of tea at the local shop.

After inaugurating a new primary health centre in Samuthiram, a hamlet in Konganapuram Panchayat Union, he proceeded to Pakkanadu for inaugurating a few new facilities.On the way, he asked his driver to stop at a tea shop (named, Andal Tea Shop) and got off his car. Minister for Health C Viajayabaskar, several MLAs and party office bearers, who were in the convoy, too stopped and followed the Chief Minister into the shop. Taken up by surprise, the shop owner and his family greeted the VVIP customer.

The Chief Minister sat and ordered tea for himself and his colleagues. Relishing the steaming brew, Palanisamy engaged the shop keeper and his family in small talk. All praise for the tea’s taste, he enquired about business.The CM paid for the tea served and held the hands of the owner tight and shook it with a reassuring smile and left. Palaniswami had never before engaged in such interactions. Known for his serious disposition, he had been making a slow change to be a people’s CM, especially in his own home constituency.