CHENNAI: Toll fee has been increased in 22 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, including two toll plazas maintained by Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) on East Coast Road from April 1.

According to official sources, the user toll fee in 20 toll plazas out of 42 toll plazas set up by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is to be increased by Rs five to Rs 15.

For instance, to travel up to 52 km, the user fee for cars, jeeps and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 55 to Rs 60 per trip. Similarly, for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and mini buses, the fee will go up from Rs 90 to Rs 95 a trip.The user fee for truck and bus has been increased from Rs 190 to Rs 195. Three-axle commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 215 from April 1 as against the current charges of Rs 205.

For heavy construction machinery (HCM), earth mover equipment and multi axle vehicles, the toll fee is to be increased to Rs 305 to Rs 295. The user fee has also been revised to Rs 375 from Rs 365 for over sized vehicles which has seven and more axles.

The revision of user fee on National Highways done on the basis of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.Of the 42 NHAI toll plazas, the toll fee is being revised every year in 22 tollgates from September, while 20 toll gates are authorised to increase it from April 1.Similarly, the toll fee in two toll plazas on East Coast Road at Akkarai and Mahabalipuram have also been revised, according to an official press release.

From Akkarai to Mahabalipuram, vehicles including cars, jeeps and light motor vehicles have to pay Rs 36 a trip, while light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and mini bus are to be charged Rs 57. Buses and trucks are to be charged Rs 104 from April 1.

While from Mahabalipuram to Puducherry and vice versa, car, jeep and light motor vehicles are to pay Rs 52, light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and mini bus toll fee has been fixed at Rs 83. Buses should pay Rs 157, the release said.Toll user fee on East Coast Road from April 1