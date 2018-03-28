CHENNAI: Red, black and white colours with or without any other embellishment are the symbols of the Dravidian parties and no party can ever monopolise them, rebel leader and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran stated in his counter-affidavit filed in the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The counter was filed in response to a suit filed by AIDMK joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy against the use of the colours in the flag of the rebel leader’s new party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.The significance of black represents the sufferings of the downtrodden Dravidians and the red symbolises the rising sun which will remove the darkness, Dhinakaran said.

Referring to a judgment of the High Court that stated that no legal protection was available to the flag of any registered or unregistered political party against the others, Dhinakaran said the AIADMK could not claim any monopoly over the colours of red, black and white.

“It is unlikely that the public would associate the AIADMK only with its colours and not with the name of the party or those of MGR and J Jayalalithaa,” he said and claimed that his victory from the RK Nagar proved that he was the legal heir to the legacy of the AIADMK and got every right to use the colours in his flag.