VELLORE: Three workers of a private leather processing unit died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas from the effluent storage plant of the unit, near Ambur on Tuesday evening.They have been identified as Selvam B (22) of Keezhmittalam in Ambur, Gothandam (23) of Bantheripalli village in Mittalam in Ambur and Ranganathan (48) of Alagapuri in Ambur town.

The mishap took place around 4 pm when Selvam reportedly entered the plant to clean it. The 10 ft-deep storage plant was reportedly filled up to 3 ft. It is suspected that while entering the plant, Selvam accidently fell into the effluent and failed to come up.On seeing this, Gothandam got in to rescue him, but he fell unconscious after inhaling the poisonous gas.Supervisor Ranganathan then entered the plant but he, too, lost his life due to asphyxiation.