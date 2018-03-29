CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs has said that despite outreach measures being conducted to liquidate all pending IGST (Export) refund claims, the response from the exporting community has been “lukewarm.”

The Customs department said this in a press release from the office of N Padmasri, Commissioner of Customs, Commissionerate - VII (Air Cargo).

He said with a few days to go for the special drive that was conducted by the Central Board of Excise and Customs for IGST (Export) refunds from March 15 to 29, all exporters have not made the requisite preparatory action to get their claims sanctioned.

As part of this drive, an exclusive Refund Cell for IGST (Exports) was set up with a dedicated team to resolve issues.

As on March 15, a total of 1406 shipping bills for a sum of Rs 22.02 crores were pending sanction due to the many errors that had crept in at the time of filing the bills.

During the drive, 703 shipping bills for a sum of Rs 12.65 crore were sanctioned.

The Customs department has informed that refunds are held up due to non-transmission of data from GSTN to Customs system, and that such refund claims have not come to the Customs System due to incorrect or insufficient information filed by the exporters on GST portal.

The board has also decided that the GST field formations shall provide sufficient number of officers to be stationed at the designated Customs Houses in their jurisdiction for such verification.

The exporters whose refunds are pending were asked to approach the Special Cell on the 2nd floor, New Custom House, Chennai - 600027 with the related prescribed documents or send the documents via email to pcommr7acc-cuschn@gov.in.

The list of shipping bills pending for sanction on account of errors is available on the website www.aircustomschennai.gov.in.

For any queries, Chennai Air Customs has asked exporters to contact CM Madhanagopal, Assistant Commissioner (+919840214159) and M Jeyasankar, Appraiser (+919840227370).