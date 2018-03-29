CHENNAI: Accusing the authorities of indulging in irregularities in the polls to cooperative bodies in Tamil Nadu, DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday warned erring officials that they may have to answer for their mistakes.

In a statement here, he alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Societies Election Commission and police were jointly colluding with the ruling AIADMK men by indulging in irregularities and misuse of power; they must have to answer for their mistakes.

Stalin accused that district Collectors remained mute on irregularities in conducting the polls as DMK candidates’ nominations were not accepted or rejected without assigning any substantial reasons.

The Commissioner for Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Societies Elections and Director-General of Police should instruct officers to ensure free and fair polls and take action against officers colluding with AIADMK, he urged.

Meanwhile, DMK organisation secretary and Rajya Sabha Member RS Bharathi submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his intervention in the issue and direct the government to conduct free and fair elections to all cooperative societies by accepting all the valid nominations filed by DMK nominees.

K Balakrishnan, State secretary of CPI-M, also urged the Tamil Nadu government to check irregularities and atrocities in conducting the polls. He demanded re-poll in places where objections were raised over irregularities.

Blames collectors

Stalin accused that Collectors remained mute on irregularities in conducting the polls as DMK candidates’ nominations were not accepted or rejected without assigning any substantial reasons. The Commissioner for TN State Cooperative Societies Elections and DGP should instruct officers to ensure free and fair polls and take action against officers colluding with AIADMK, Stalin urged