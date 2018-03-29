CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday appointed an Advocate-Commissioner (A-C) to interact with the inmates of St Joseph Hospice who were shifted by government authorities to some other place and ascertain their views with regard to their return to the hospice at Paleswaram in Kancheepuram district.

A bench of Justices CT Selvam and N Sathish Kumar appointed advocate Sunder Mohan, as the Advocate-Commissioner.

He shall visit various homes/places where inmates of the hospice are presently housed. He shall be assisted in his task by government authorities as well as Alex Pandian, manager of the Hospice.

He shall also have the assistance of a psychiatrist to be appointed by the Director, Institute of Mental Health. He shall interact with the inmates and find out such of those inmates, who desire to return to St. Joseph Hospice. They shall be permitted to do so.

Such of those inmates, who are of discerning mind in the opinion of the psychiatrist and who desire not to return to the hospice, shall be permitted to act in keeping with their intent. Such intent may include not only not returning to petitioner hospice, but also leaving the home where they are presently housed.

Where the inmates are not of discerning mind, the opinion of their immediate relatives may be taken into consideration and a decision with regard to their shifting or otherwise to petitioner hospice may be taken thereupon. Where the inmates are not of discerning mind and have also no relatives, a view on the matter can be taken between the hospice and the home/places housing such persons as to where they are to be accommodated.

Should any home/place where inmates were handed over inform that persons have died at their hands, the Advocate-Commissioner may also record such fact and ascertain and inform in the report the manner in which the body of the deceased had been dealt with.

The authorities shall make all arrangements for the A-C to carry out the task. He shall complete the task assigned and file a report at his earliest convenience, the bench added. Earlier, as directed by the bench, Sangeetha, District Social Welfare Officer, appeared before the bench today and submitted a report.

What happened

The case came into light after one of the home’s vans was found ferrying a corpse of an elderly man along with vegetables and two other senior citizens on February 20

Complaints were raised that bodies of those who died there were not buried or burned, and that their bones were being smuggled

HC had quashed district administration’s order asking the organisation to remove corpses buried in concrete vaults there

Transport workers unions to appeal against HC order

Chennai: The federation of Tamil Nadu all transport workers unions has announced that it would appeal against the Madras High Court order which upheld the wage revision of 2.44 multiple factor. In a release, transport workers unions, including Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) , Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said they were disappointed with the High Court order. They said they would file an appeal.

“We explained our demands to the High Court appointed arbitrator to increase the wage revision to 2.57 multiple factor. After reading the judgement fully, we will file the appeal against the order,” the release said. The unions also blamed that due to “inefficient administration” of the State government, bus fares were hiked. This led to lakhs of bus commuters migrating to other modes of transport, the release said.