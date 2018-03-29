CHENNAI: After the state government launched online property registration portal last month, the Registration department is upgrading the software by configuring timeline for pre-verification of online applications.

According to a circular, the document registration norm is set to undergo changes as the Registration department is upgrading its new software from April 4 and doing away with first-in and first-out norms.

The new norms will reduce the delay in pre-verification as deadlines have been fixed for registering the documents classified under various sections. The upgrade is being offered after taking into consideration the shortcomings.

Initially, when the portal was launched last month, the focus was on clearing pre-verification application for registration within three working days on the basis of first-in and first-out.

But, the scheme faced hurdles as the applicants were caught in procedural delays as there were no norms for different applications like house sale agreement, cancellation or declaration of will, promissory note which could be cleared within a day.

Now, deadline has been fixed by classifying the clearances. Within a working day, the registration department has to clear online applications pertaining to general power of attorney, special power of attorney, receipt, will, sale agreement, will cancellation, adoption deed and promissory note.

Similarly, a deadline of three working days has been fixed for sale deed or conveyance deed, construction agreement, mortgage without possession, mortgage with possession, deposit of title deeds, settlement, gift, exchange, sale in favour of mortgagee, further charge without possession, revocation of settlement, cancellation, partnership deed and trust deed.

A deadline for five working days has been fixed for partition deed, lease deed, release deed, rectification, ratification and dissolution of partnership.