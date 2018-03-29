CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is drafting a hardware policy to step up investments and promote ease of doing business, according to official sources.

The hardware policy also comes in the wake of the state government implementing the scheme for distribution of laptops to the students studying in government and government-aided schools and colleges in the State to facilitate them to acquire better computer skills.

“The focus is on microchips, internet of things, data centres and creating jobs for the youth,” a top official in the Information Technology (IT) department told Express.

Senior director of NASSCOM K Purushothaman, too, welcomed the move, stating it would attract investors. He said that the focus of the state government should be creation of more jobs through the hardware policy. “While the state has six lakh software professionals, it hardly has 30,000 to 40,0000 hardware professionals,” he stated.

Initially, the government’s focus was software policy and now to formulate a hardware policy is a right step, he added.

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister and Union Cabinet secretary has urged the states to consider formulating guidelines for giving preference to locally manufactured goods in public procurement to provide an impetus to local manufacturing. It is learnt that the state government is also wooing firms to manufacture laptops for students in the state. According a report by Deloitte, the technology industry trends driving growth this year will include cloud computing, flexible consumption, cognitive computing, user-friendly tools, apps and data.

Factfile

The new policy will focus on making the state a hardware hub

Tamil Nadu plans to woo laptop manufacturers in the state

The focus is also on building data centres and seeking investment in semiconductors.