CHENNAI: R Thiruppathi Venkatasamy, IA & AS, took over as Accountant-General (Accounts and Entitlements), Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, according to a department press release.

Venkatasamy belongs to Indian Audit and Accounts Service, 2000 batch and was hitherto the Accountant-General of Economic and Social Services Audit (E&RSA) Tamil Nadu.

He completed his Master of Science in Agriculture from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore and Master of Public Affairs (MPA) from the University of Minnesota, USA. Venkatasamy is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

The department said it was committed to ensure that its officers perform their duties strictly as per rules and maintain a very high level of integrity while performing their duties.

The department also sought to reassure stakeholders and the public that the office of the Accountant-General (A&E), Tamil Nadu, is committed to continue providing quality service on time in the areas of compilation of accounts of the State and performing entitlement functions like General Provident Fund, Pension, and Gazetted Entitlements of State Government employees.