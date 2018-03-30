NEW DELHI: AIADMK's S.R. Muthukaruppan on Friday announced he will resign his membership of the Rajya Sabha over the Centre's failure to implement the Supreme Court order on setting up a Cauvery Monitoring Board (CMB).

"It is my personal decision. I am resigning as a protest against the Centre's action in not constituting the CMB. The Prime Minister is refusing to speak on the Cauvery issue. I am resigning for the people of the state," he told reporters here.

Muthukaruppan, who has still two more years in his six-year term, said he would be submitting his resignation to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in a couple of days.