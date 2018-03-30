NEW DELHI: While the Centre maintained a stoic silence even after the six-week deadline for forming the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) expired, Tamil Nadu political parties turned to agitation mode on Friday.

The ruling AIADMK on Friday said, “The Centre has betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu and the judiciary in a big way by not forming the Cauvery board. Condemning the Centre and demanding that the board be put in place immediately, AIADMK functionaries and cadre will observe fast on April 3 in all district headquarters between 8 am and 5 pm.”

The strongly worded statement issued by the party headquarters said: “Despite the Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre to form the CMB within six weeks, it has not done so. This has caused immense pain on the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told mediapersons that the fast would be observed to reflect the feelings of farmers and the public since the Centre had failed to form the board. The AIADMK also appealed to the public to join the protest in large numbers.

For its part, the DMK announced a black flag stir against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits the State next month to inaugurate Defexpo 2018.

In Delhi, AIADMK Rajya Sabha member S Muthukaruppan said he intended to quit in protest within the next few days. He described it as his personal decision and not that of the party.