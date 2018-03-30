CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu government is contemplating moving a contempt of court petition against the Centre for failing to implement the February 16 Supreme Court order on Cauvery water dispute, the DMK on Thursday accused both the Central and the State governments of colluding to deceive the people.

Talking to reporters here, the party principal secretary and former PWD Minister Durai Murugan blamed the BJP of doing injustice to Tamil Nadu given its high stakes in Karnataka.“Why didn’t the Centre approach the court seeking clarification as soon as the verdict was delivered? It is a deliberate attempt now to buy time. Given its high stakes in Karnataka, it is not going to implement the court order,” he said.

Hitting out at the AIADMK government, he questioned how a government would not know whether the Centre was going to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) or not.

He said “The Centre and the Tamil Nadu government are colluding on the issue only to deceive the people of the State.”Finding fault with the State government for losing precious time as it has been remaining mute without taking proactive steps, Durai Murugan said all 50 MPs of AIADMK should have picketed the Prime Minister’s Office pressing the demand for setting up the CMB.

Criticising the Chief Minister for holding a Cabinet meeting at the eleventh hour, he said even a contempt of court petition will not get instant remedy, but only drag the issue further.

Stalin goes into huddle

Meanwhile, DMK working president MK Stalin went into a huddle with top brass of his party at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters, here on Thursday evening to discuss the fallout of the Centre’s failure to implement the apex court’s order, party sources said.A special meeting of the DMK executive committee is also scheduled for Friday to take stock of the situation.