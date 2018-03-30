CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan lashed out at the State government for not ensuring that the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) was not constituted. Deeming the delay a disgrace to ‘Amma’ in whose name the government is functioning, Kamal said he would respect the AIADMK MPs if they actually resigned in protest over the issue.

Kamal also said he had sought an appointment to meet CM ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami in this regard. “We keep reducing our demands and now we are begging for implementation of an SC order,” he commented.

Addressing presspersons at his party office on Thursday, he alleged that the Centre’s confusion over the meaning of the word “scheme” mentioned in the judgement was “delaying tactics”. He acknowledged that the Karnataka elections scheduled for May could be playing a role in the Centre’s hesitation to set up the Board. Setting up of the water management board was not a big task and it could have been done well before the deadline, Kamal observed.

Supports anti-Sterlite protests

The actor-turned-politician also said he would visit Tuticorin on Sunday to meet the anti-Sterlite protesters. Calling for a closure of the copper smelter unit, Kamal said, “We don’t want another Bhopal (gas tragedy) happening in our country,” he said.