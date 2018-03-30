CHENNAI: The two-and-half hour long meeting of DMK executive committee meeting held here on Friday decided to stage a black flag stir against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 15 when he visits Tamil Nadu, to register strong protests for failing to implement the Supreme Court verdict on constituting Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

The party's working president MK Stalin announced the decision on the stir after chairing the executive committee meeting. He informed that an all party meeting will be held on April 1 with friendly, like-minded parties and farmers bodies to discuss the issue at length before chalking out next course of action on Cauvery row.

Party sources said a one-day bandh will be called to protest against both the BJP-led Centre and AIADMK-led State government preferrably in the first week of April.

Earlier, the executive committee adopted seven resolutions on different issues including Cauvery dispute and the cooperative bodies polls marred by irregularities. DMK demanded cancellation of the polls.