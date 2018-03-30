MADURAI: The Director of Matriculation Schools has sent a circular to School Education Department officials in all the districts to ensure that admissions under Right to Education (RTE) Act for the year 2018-19 are filled in all private schools.The Director of Matriculation Schools has sent a circular regarding the RTE admissions to all the Chief Education Officers (CEO), Inspector of Matriculation Schools (IMS) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEO) in all the districts.

The circular reads, “As per the Government Order (GO), RTE admissions are being filled in the private schools in the State since the year 2013-14. All the vacancies in LKG or Class 1 under RTE should be displayed on the notice boards of the private schools, office of CEO, District Education Officer (DEO), IMS, DEEO, Assistant Elementary Education Officer (AEEO) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in the State. Flex boards should be placed in front of the private schools regarding the Right to Education (RTE) admissions.”

The schools in which the students are applying for RTE admissions should be within one kilometre from their residence. If a school did not get enough students to fill the admissions under RTE, then they could fill the vacancies by selecting the students from the nearby areas.The parents could apply for RTE admissions online in the following website: www.dge.tn.gov.in.

They can also apply at CEO, DEEO, IMS, DEO, AEEO offices in all the districts. If the parents submit their applications at the schools, then the schools should give them an acknowledgment receipt and the schools should upload the applications online. All the facilities such as computers and scanners would be made available at all the CEO, DEO, DEEO, AEEO, IMS offices in the State. People can apply for RTE admissions online from April 20 to May 18.

The list of applications which are accepted and the applications which are rejected should be mentioned with reasons on the notice boards of the schools concerned before 5 pm on May 22. If more number of students have applied for RTE admissions than the number of seats at the schools, then the admissions should be made through lot system in the presence of the officials of the School Education Department.

Orphaned children, children of HIV-infected parents, transgender children and the ones living with disabilities should be given preference.The circular also states that all the students who are selected for admissions under the Right to Education Act should be admitted in the schools on May 29 and the officials from the School Education Department should make sure that no fee is collected from these students.