PUDUCHERRY: Adding a new twist to the already boiling political scenario in Puducherry, All India NR Congress president N Rangasamy, along with party general secretary V Bhalan, called on BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.Bhalan said that during the meeting, the current political situation in UT was discussed.

Meanwhile, the State BJP president and one of the nominated MLAs V Saminathan, along with another nominated MLA S Selvaganapathy, are already in Delhi waiting to meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. “We missed the appointment today at 11 am and will be meeting the Home Minister on Friday,” Saminathan told Express over phone.

The contention of the BJP is that the Puducherry government is complying with neither the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the order of the HC with regard to the appointment of nominated MLAs and hence action should be taken. Even AINRC is toeing the same line. During the just concluded one-day Assembly session Rangasamy faulted the Congress government for opposing the Centre and disallowing the nominated MLAs.

L-G’s report

The L-G has also sent a report to the Union Home Ministry about the denial of entry of the nominated MLAs. Though the L-G did not disclose the contents of the report, sources in AINRC and BJP claim that the L-G’s report said that there is a temporary breakdown of the constitutional functioning of the Territorial Assembly as the ‘clear-cut’ High Court orders have not been complied with nor the nomination of the MLAs by the Ministry of Home (MHA) Affairs has been respected. Speaker V Vaithilingam has not granted the nominated MLAs recognition and in fact, he has prevented them from entering the House despite the High Court order.

CM meets Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A Namassivayam called on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and discussed the matter.