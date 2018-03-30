CHENNAI: The Ramakrishna Mission here has invited applications from orphans willing to join its students home in Chennai.In a press statement, the Ramakrishna Mission said applicants who have passed class V, can join in Class VI (Tamil Medium), while students who have completed Class X will be given admission in the first-year Diploma course.

“Those who have passed in the Plus-Two with maths as an allied subject will be given second-year lateral entry in the Diploma course,” said the statement.The students will be provided education with food and accommodation free of cost. Those interested can contact Ramakrishna Mission at 044 - 2499 0264 and 044 - 42107550, added the statement.