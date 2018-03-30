CHENNAI: Seething with anger against the Central government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), political parties in Tamil Nadu are resorting to hunger strike or hoisting black flags in condemnation.

Speaking at a wedding function in Madurai around 500 km from here on Friday, AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK would go on a day's hunger strike on April 2 at all district headquarters.

He said this would be against the Central government's failure to set up the CMB despite Supreme Court orders.

The six-week deadline laid by the apex court for forming the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ended on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters here that the state government would fight for its rights and it was "friendly" with the Modi government only to get various developmental projects approved.

He said the Tamil Nadu government would move the apex court on the issue.

Meanwhile, PMK activists led by party founder S. Ramadoss and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss hoisted black flags on their houses.

On its part, a DMK Executive Council meeting here condemned both the Central and state governments.

The DMK also decided to meet all other political parties and decide the next course of action over the Cauvery issue.

Tamil Nadu parties allege that the Modi government did not set up the CMB as it does not want to alienate voters in neighbouring Karnataka, which is opposed to the Supreme Court order.