A fle photo of water gushing out from the Kallanai dam into the Cauvery | Express

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP Navaneethakrishnan’s threat of committing suicide over delay in formation Cauvery Management Board (CMB) became a subject of jeer for a supporter of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who offered him poison and a noose, on Saturday.

“Navaneethakrishnan announced in Parliament that he will commit suicide but he did not do it, now I offer him this poison and rope to hang himself with, as he failed to do what he said,” Dhinakaran supporter Pugalendhi said at a press conference, while displaying a poison and a noose.

Pugalendhi further “Now, as a strong leader like Amma (J Jayalalithaa) is no more, neighbouring Karnataka is happy, therefore I urge all Tamil Nadu MPs to resign from the Parliament,” Pugalendhi further said.

On February 16, the apex court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In the ruling, the top court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet

However, the Centre failed to set the CMB by March 29, following which Navaneethakrishnan threatened that he will commit suicide.