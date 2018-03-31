CHENNAI: Sounding the bugle on the Cauvery river water sharing dispute, political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK, on Friday announced their plans to protest against the Union government.

Significantly, the Central government maintained a stoic silence on Friday too, after the six-week deadline on formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) got over. The rare unity achieved on Cauvery issue after the February 22 all-party meeting has disappeared by separate announcements on protests by different political parties.

Official sources said the State government was going ahead with its decision to file a contempt petition against the Centre on Saturday (March 31) for its failure to form the CMB.

PWD Secretary S K Prabhakar and Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman left for New Delhi in the evening in this regard. A few more officials are likely to reach Delhi on Monday, when the petition may be taken up for hearing.

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, while speaking at a mass wedding ceremony in Madurai, announced that the party functionaries and cadre would observe a day’s fast in all district headquarters.

The fast will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on April 3.

“The government is following the footsteps of Jayalalithaa to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu. We will raise our voices for the rights of the State,” Panneerselvam said.

Chief Minister and joint coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami told mediapersons that the fast would be observed to reflect the feelings of farmers and the public since the Centre had failed to form the board.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

attending a farmers’ meeting in Chennai

on Friday (KK Sundar | P Jawahar)

“When the Cauvery tribunal gave its final verdict in 2007, the DMK was in power and they could have released a notification in the government gazette. But they were busy looking after their family welfare, instead of considering the welfare of the people, especially farmers. After a legal battle, Jayalalithaa achieved it. However, the DMK is now criticising the AIADMK government saying we are not putting pressure on the Centre,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister said since the first day of Parliament session, the AIADMK MPs have been staging protests for the constitution of CMB, holding up House activities for 17 continuous days.

Palaniswami said the State government would definitely take legal action in the matter.

Almost as a simultaneous announcement, the DMK at its emergency meeting of the party executive committee, called for an all-party meeting in Chennai on April 1 to discuss the Cauvery issue and to decide the future course of action.

In another development, representatives of many farmers’ associations discussed the Cauvery issue at a meeting convened by the PMK in Chennai and called for a bandh on April 11 demanding immediate formation of the CMB with all powers.

PMK founder S Ramadoss and youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss hoisted black flag at their residences at Thailapuram and at T Nagar to convey their protest to the Central government.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the contempt petition to be filed by Tamil Nadu government would not be of any use to the State. Instead, steps to refer the Cauvery issue to a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court alone would ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu.

He also said that at this hour, the entire Tamil Nadu should raise in unison to establish its rights on Cauvery.

In yet another development, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP S Muthukaruppan announced his resignation. He said reporters in New Delhi that despite many appeals, the Centre had failed to form the board. “I will submit my resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman within a day or two when Parliament resumes its proceedings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday at Raj Bhavan. Senior party leaders and former MPs P Viswanathan and K Rani accompanied him.

Later, talking to reporters Thirunavukkarasar said he took up the Cauvery issue with the Governor. “I brought to the notice of the Governor the unrest prevailing in Tamil Nadu due to the Centre’s failure to set up the CMB. I requested him to take up the matter with the Centre,” he said.

The Congress chief said he had also told the Governor about the irregularities in the conduct of polls to cooperative bodies in Tamil Nadu and sought his intervention to ensure free and fair elections. Referring to protests contemplated by Opposition, he said the Congress would participate in the all-party meet to be convened by the DMK and express its views.

Pro-Tamil organisations such as Tamil Desiya Periyakkam also called upon the public to protest against the injustice as major political parties failed to achieve the CMB.

TVK cadre climb broadcast tower

Villupuram: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) cadre on Friday climbed a Doordarshan broadcast tower here, protesting the Centre’s delay in forming a Cauvery Management Board. Nearly 20 TVK cadre came to the office of Podhigai channel on Tiruchy Road. They climbed the tower and raised slogans. They were brought down by policemen later. PMK hoisted black flag (pic) at house of party founder Ramadoss at Tindivanam.

‘Consensus need of the hour’: CPI leader D Pandian on Friday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delay in the formation of the Cauvery board, even as K Veeramani of the Dravidar Kazhagam called for a consensus among all parties. “Only an united struggle will achieve success,” he said. Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK welcomed the AIADMK’s proposed fast, but said his party had received an invite from the DMK for April 1 meeting.

Demand for water on daily basis: Nallasamy

Erode: The TN government should file a review petition in the Supreme Court to get Cauvery water from Karnataka on a daily basis whether the Centre constitutes the Cauvery Management Board or not, said C Nallasamy, State president of TN Agriculturists Federation. What the Centre calls the ‘mechanism’ to be set up ensure Cauvery water is not relevant. The important thing is TN should get 177.25 tmc ft allotted to it.

Pondy CM warns of legal action over delay

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday warned of legal action against the Union government if it failed to constitute the CMB and the Cauvery Water Authority Committee forthwith as per the Supreme Court judgment. He said he had held discussions with the lawyers appearing for Puducherry government in the Supreme Court and sought their legal opinion about the next course of action. They would reply in a couple of days, he said.