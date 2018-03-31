CHENNAI: Thousands of passengers were stranded for about six hours and rail services disrupted between Jolarpettai and Chennai on Friday, following the snapping of an overhead line near Tirupattur.

Around 4.45 am, the loco pilot of Madurai-bound weekly express from Chennai spotted an overhead line hanging on the up-line (towards Chennai) near Tirupattur. He immediately alerted the Kagangarai station master.

Railway officials found that the overhead line got disconnected between Kagangarai and Tirupattur railway stations in Salem-Jolarpettai section.

As a result, Madurai-Chennai Duronto Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Mail, Mangalore- Chennai Express, Ernakulam-Chennai special train, Kochuveli- Bengaluru Express, Thiruvananthapuram Shalimar Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Express and Ernakulam-Hyderabad special express trains were held up at Kagangarai, Samalpatti, Doddampatti, Morappur, Lokur, Karuppur and Bommidi stations.

Officials completed the restoration work by 9.45 am and train services resumed by 10.30 am.

An official said during the restoration work, rail passengers who were stranded at various stations were provided refreshments such as tea, coffee and water bottles by the commercial branch of Salem Railway Division.

The railways was supported by members of Tirupattur Rail Passengers Welfare Association at Kagangarai, hotel and local tea stall owners. In addition, booking agents also helped railways in distribution of refreshments.

In a press release, Salem railway division thanked the passengers welfare association and local small traders for their timely help.

