MADURAI: A Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) cadre on Saturday immolated himself in protest against the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, which is deemed environmentally hazardous by certain groups.

The incident happened in Madurai, and the man was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The project received an environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on Monday, sparking outrage amongst activists and some political parties.

In protest against the clearance, MDMK chief Vaiko launched a ‘padayatra’ from Madurai to Theni, earlier in the day.