Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan’s cadre ready to blow ‘Maiam Whistle’

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan launched the party’s app – Maiam Whistle – at the party office in Alwarpet on Monday.

Published: 01st May 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan launching the party’s mobile application, Maiam Whistle, at Alwarpet in the city on Monday | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan launched the party’s app – Maiam Whistle – at the party office in Alwarpet on Monday. The app is available on both Android and iOS devices. Apologising for the delay in launching the whistleblowing app, the actor-turned-politician said the app was aimed at giving the common man the power of the press. The app will allow users to anonymously report civic and social issues through pictures and videos. However, it will be available only for the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will require you to register with the MNM. 

The app has two log in categories – ‘citizen’ and ‘champion’. While those who choose to register as ‘citizen’ can just report issues, ‘champions’ are given the additional task of verifying the issues reported in their constituencies. According to the app’s technical team, any issue which is reported will require corroborations by three ‘champions’ and by a site visit by the admin, before it features on the app. 

“These steps are in place to ensure that there is no misreporting of issues and personal agenda at play,” Kamal said. However, there is an option available for a ‘champion’ to escalate the issue directly to the admin without two other corroborations. Reporting instantaneous and ongoing issues such as harassment will be a problem for lack of corroborators. However, the technical team said the problem would be fixed. When Express raised concerns over the security of user data, party officials assured that guidelines set by the government would be met. 

While Kamal Haasan, during the launch, said it was better to keep the government out of the app and not give them access to grievances, he said verified issues would be sent in the form of petitions to the government. Party officials told Express that issues with public interest would be sent to the respective government departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam Maiam whistle whistleblowing app
More from this section

MDMK leader Vaiko booked for controversial speech

Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued by Pakistani Navy, to reach Kanniyakumari in two days

Panel to set up medical team to study Apollo documents on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's treatment

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards