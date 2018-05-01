Home States Tamil Nadu

Man attacks woman with knife after she refuses to speak to him

According to police, Navinkumar of Natrampalli in Vellore, has completed him engineering degrees. He and the victim, an MSc Horticulture and Vegetable Science student, hailed from the same locality.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Chaos reigned near the premises of a women's hostel at the Annamalai University in Chidambaram, on Monday morning, after a 27-year-old man allegedly attempted to slit the throat of a 23-year-old woman student. Locals overpowered the accused, identified as P Navinkumar, and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Locals thrashed Navinkumar before handing him over to the police. He was later admitted to the Chidambaram government hospital.

According to police, Navinkumar of Natrampalli in Vellore, has completed him engineering degrees. He and the victim, an MSc Horticulture and Vegetable Science student, hailed from the same locality and had attended the same tuition classes. Police said they had been in a relationship but the woman had recently started distancing herself from Navinkumar.

Navinkumar, who works at a private firm in Chennai, reportedly came to Chidambaram and waited for the victim outside the hostel premises on Monday morning as students were going to class. He tried to speak to the victim when she came out but she refused. This angered Navinkumar who allegedly drew out a knife and attacked the victim, who sustained injuries to her neck, police said.

Locals nearby immediately overpowered the accused. A senior police officer said an investigation was underway. It is alleged that Navinkumar told the victim that he had consumed poison. However, doctors treating him said he was physically stable.

