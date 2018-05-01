Home States Tamil Nadu

Man killed by auto driver for questioning rash driving

A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a verbal duel with an autorickshaw driver at Enathur near Kancheepuram on Sunday. Police have launched a hunt for the

Published: 01st May 2018 02:45 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a verbal duel with an autorickshaw driver at Enathur near Kancheepuram on Sunday. Police have launched a hunt for the autorickshaw driver and his friends after the incident. The deceased, identified as Parivalavan (27) of Tharangambadi near Nagapattinam, and his brother Jayaseelan (29) went to an ATM centre in Enathur after they visited their relative’s house in Kancheepuram. When they were walking on the road, they found an autorickshaw speeding ahead, brushing them closely.

“Parivalavan and Jayaseelan had an argument at the autorickshaw driver. Subsequently, the driver and some of his friends travelling in the auto attacked the brothers with sticks. Parivalavan suffered severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the government hospital in Kancheepuram. Jayaseelan was admitted  in the hospital with injuries,” said a senior police officer.

The Kancheepuram Police have registered a murder case and launched a hunt for the suspects. “We have got a valid clue and are closely following the suspects. They will be secured by tonight,” a police officer said. 

Kancheepuram
