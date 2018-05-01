Home States Tamil Nadu

Man stoned after trying to slit woman’s throat

Tension reigned near a women’s hostel at Annamalai University in Chidambaram on Monday after a 27-year-old man allegedly attempted to slit the throat of a 23-year-old woman.

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : Tension reigned near a women’s hostel at Annamalai University in Chidambaram on Monday after a 27-year-old man allegedly attempted to slit the throat of a 23-year-old woman. Locals overpowered the accused, P Navinkumar, and rushed the victim to a hospital, where she is being treated. In video that went viral, men are seen stoning Navinkumar. He was handed over to police and later admitted to Chidambaram government hospital. 

Police said Navinkumar of Natrampalli in Vellore, has an engineering degree and worked at a private firm in Chennai. He and the victim, an MSc Horticulture & Vegetable Science student, hailed from the same locality. Police said they had been in a relationship but the woman had started distancing herself from Navinkumar.

Navinkumar reportedly waited for the victim outside the hostel on Monday morning. He tried to speak to her when she came out but she refused. Angered he allegedly attacked her with a knife. She sustained injuries to her neck, police said. Navinkumar reportedly told the victim he had consumed poison. However, doctors treating him said he was physically stable.  

