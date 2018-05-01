Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK leader Vaiko booked for controversial speech

Thenbagam police, on Monday, have booked MDMK leader Vaiko under two sections for allegedly persuading public to commit offence against the State through his speech.

MDMK leader Vaiko (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thenbagam police, on Monday, have booked MDMK leader Vaiko under two sections for allegedly persuading public to commit offence against the State through his speech during a recent public meeting held here against Sterlite on Saturday.

During the public meeting, Vaiko had warned that future protests against Sterlite may not be an 'Araporattam' (a nonviolent form of protest). He also stated that MDMK would announce its protest within 24 hours if Sterlite is allowed to resume its operation.

Based on a complaint filed by Thenbagam woman Sub-Inspector A Shanmuga Sundari, Thenbagam police have booked Vaiko under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause fear to public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or public tranquility) and 7 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act

