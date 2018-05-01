On May Day, worker killed in fireworks factory explosion in Tamil Nadu

By UNI

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 34-year-old worker was killed in a devastating explosion triggered by an inferno at a fireworks factory in Sivasangupatti village near Sivakasi, here on Tuesday.

Police said a group of workers were engaged in mixing highly inflammable chemicals for making fancy variety of crackers, when fire engulfed one of the manufacturing units inside the Karpagaraja fireworks factory.

While one of the workers Ramamurthy was caught in the fire, others managed to escape.

The fire followed by huge explosions destroyed two units.

Ramamurthy, who suffered third-degree burns was rescued and admitted to the government hospital at Sattur, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Senior police and revenue officials visited the factory and held inquiry to ascertain whether there was any lapse on the part of factory management in adhering to the safety norms prescribed by the state government.