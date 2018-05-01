Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel to set up medical team to study Apollo documents on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's treatment

According to official sources, the commission headed by retired Madras High Court Judge Justice Arumugasamy has sought the State government's approval to form a medical expert team.

The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: With the State government granting approval to set up a medical expert team, Arumugasamy Commission inquiring into the death of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is to set up a four-member doctors' team to scrutinise the documents submitted by Apollo Hospitals.

"The commission will now pick four medical experts of its own choice and they will be assigned the job of simplifying the details of medical treatments provided to the late Chief Minister. The doctors will also be asked to assist the commission to verify the statements of doctors who treated Jayalalithaa with the medical records," said official sources.

On September 22, 2016, Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospitals after she suffered from fever and dehydration. She underwent treatment in the hospital for more than two months and died on December 5.

After the State government set up a probe panel to investigate the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and death a few months ago, Apollo Hospitals submitted copies of her treatment and health records, including medical tests conducted on her.

The examination of a huge volume of medical records is expected to be crucial in the inquiry commission as it will unravel the circumstances that led to Jayalalithaa's death. If required, the commission may also summon the doctors to get more specific information on the health condition, added sources.

