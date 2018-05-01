Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued by Pakistani Navy, to reach Kanniyakumari in two days

Published: 01st May 2018

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: While steps are being taken by the Indian Embassy in Oman for the release of 10 fishermen who were detained in the Gulf country, the 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were drifted to Yemen were rescued by Pakistan Navy officials three days ago, said Fisheries department officials on Monday.

Of the 10 fishermen arrested in Oman, INFIDET President Justin Antony on Sunday said that steps had been taken by the Indian embassy for their release. He said he had received a reply in request for the names and passport details of the arrested fishermen.

On the Tamil Nadu fishermen in Yemen, the Fisheries officials said that the boat named St Mary's that drifted from Colachel harbour in Kanniyakumari district with 12 fishermen had been rescued near the sea waters of Yemen. The officials said that the fishermen, who were stranded in the sea without fuel for 9 days, were rescued by Pakistan Navy officials, who provided first aid and food to them.

Later, a merchant ship from India helped them reach Yemen and the coastal authorities informed the Indian officials regarding their situation, the officials said. They added that the fishermen would be reaching the shores of the district in two days, with the help of the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Mumbai.

