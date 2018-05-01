Tamil Nadu: Three killed in clash between two groups at temple fest

By PTI

THANJAVUR: Three persons, including two brothers, were hacked to death and three others injured in a clash between two groups during a temple festival in a village in the district, police said today.

The groups, which have been at loggerheads over a cremation site, quarrelled yesterday over priority in receiving temple honours at the local shrine, they said.

They attacked each other with clubs and sickles.

Pradeep (32) and Rajesh Kanna (30), both brothers, were hacked to death while a 17-year-old boy also was killed, they said.

The brothers' father Shanmugasundaram and three others were injured and admitted to hospital, police said.

Police are on the lookout for those who created the trouble.