Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Three killed in clash between two groups at temple fest

Three persons, including two brothers, were hacked to death and three others injured in a clash between two groups during a temple festival in a village in the district, police said today.

Published: 01st May 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THANJAVUR: Three persons, including two brothers, were hacked to death and three others injured in a clash between two groups during a temple festival in a village in the district, police said today.

The groups, which have been at loggerheads over a cremation site, quarrelled yesterday over priority in receiving temple honours at the local shrine, they said.

They attacked each other with clubs and sickles.

Pradeep (32) and Rajesh Kanna (30), both brothers, were hacked to death while a 17-year-old boy also was killed, they said.

The brothers' father Shanmugasundaram and three others were injured and admitted to hospital, police said.

Police are on the lookout for those who created the trouble.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu water shortage
More from this section

On May Day, worker killed in fireworks factory explosion in Tamil Nadu

Gutkha scam: DMK files caveat petition in Supreme Court

Coimbatore Traffic Police introduce swiping machines to collect fines

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today